Asus recently announced the ROG Strix Aiolos, its latest USB-C SSD enclosure. The new enclosure basically allows users to transform their M.2 2280 SSD into a dedicated storage drive, along with all the benefits that comes with the medium.

The ROG Strix Aiolos delivers high-speed portable performance with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 connectivity supporting transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps, enabling users to move large media files or entire game libraries with ease. Its versatile dual M.2 interface, compatible with both NVMe PCIe (2242/2260/2280) and SATA SSDs, offers flexible upgrade and expansion options for a wide range of user needs. For effortless oversight, the enclosure features the exclusive ROG SSD Dashboard, which features a custom UI that provides users with a complete real-time overview of SSD status, performance, and other key metrics. Tailored for ROG enclosures, it makes storage management simple and intuitive.”

The tool-free design includes a push-to-open mechanism that allows for quick SSD installation or removal, enabling users to swap drives with ease. For added mobility, the enclosure includes an exclusive metal hook with a fabric tag, making it easy to secure, store, and take on the move. The new hook offers five times the tensile durability of the one found in the ROG Strix Arion. Additional accessories include an ROG strap with a refined fabric tag and a braided cable for enhanced longevity.” Not surprisingly, the ROG Strix Aiolos also comes equipped with Asus’ Aura RGB lighting.

Below are the specs of the Aiolos:

Dimensions 115.5 x 46 x 15.12mm (L x W x H) Weight 139g OS compatibility Windows 11 / 10 Mac OS X 14.4 or later ASUS Aura system requirements Windows 10 (Creators Update/1903 or later) or Windows 11 Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (Type-C®) Speed Up to 20Gbps SSD compatibility 2280, 2260, and 2242 M.2 M Key PCIe® (NVMe®) SSD M.2 SATA SSD (B + M Key) Voltage 5V DC Temperature range Operating: 0–40°C (32–104°F) Storage: -40–60°C (-40–140°F)

At the time of writing, no local pricing or availability for the Aiolos has been announced.

(Source: ASUS)