When Google introduced the Pixel 10 series, it had an interesting feature that enabled it to Quick Share files directly with Apple devices via the AirDrop system. At launch, Google limited this cross-platform support largely to the Pixel 10 lineup, with plans to expand availability to previous Pixel phones. We use the past tense because Google has since confirmed it will roll out Quick Share–AirDrop interoperability to a wider range of Android phones soon.

This information was confirmed by Google’s Vice President of Engineering, Eric Kay, who said that the company is expanding the feature “to a lot more devices”. He also added the tech giant has “spent a lot of time and energy to make sure that we could build something that was compatible not only with iPhone but iPads and MacBooks”. Now that they, the company, have “proven” that the system works, they are currently working on partners to expand it to the “rest of the ecosystem”.

As you might expect, Google is still keeping most of the finer details close to its chest, particularly regarding the aforementioned partners and the feature’s release window. However, Kay mentioned that the feature will be coming to non-Pixel handsets “very soon”, suggesting it will arrive sometime this year.

The Impact Of This Change

As you may remember, Google previously mentioned that it welcomes “collaboration opportunities to address interoperability issues between iOS and Android”, and this simply proves that the company is serious about the topic. However, this added functionality is more than just that.

One of the key selling points of Apple’s ecosystem is how seamlessly everything works together, particularly when it comes to data transfers. If Google can make data transfers across different ecosystems easier, some iPhone users may be more willing to switch to Android devices altogether. However, this idea remains conjecture and should not be treated as fact. It’s also worth mentioning that if an iPhone user wants to make the switch, particularly to the Pixel 10, Google already offers a solution called Head Start.

Notably, other phone brands have attempted to address this problem by introducing their own workarounds. One example is Xiaomi’s HyperOS, which allows for easier data transfers between Xiaomi devices and Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Furthermore, Qualcomm is planning to introduce a similar feature to Snapdragon devices. However, this raises the question of what will happen to these workarounds if Google inevitably introduces this feature to Android devices.

(Source: Android Authority)