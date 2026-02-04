Xiaomi is known for releasing a whole slew of products ranging from phones and power banks to even glasses. Now, the company is dipping its toes into gaming again with another gaming monitor, creatively named the Gaming Monitor G27Qi. Fun fact: Xiaomi actually revealed the display during the Redmi Note 15 series launch but only announced its price recently.

But before we get to the pricing, let’s talk about the specs. The G27Qi is a wide gaming monitor that sports a 27-inch fast IPS LCD panel with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 1ms GTG response time that minimises motion blur. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium support that helps reduce screen tearing and stutters.

The monitor also has HDR 400 certification with an average brightness of 250 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. As for colour accuracy, the display covers 99% of the sRGB colour gamut with an 8-bit professional colour depth for smoother gradients. Furthermore, the factory calibration was able to achieve a Delta E below 2 (ΔE<2) for improved colour accuracy, or so Xiaomi says. Additionally, the panel has received TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, which makes the viewing experience easier on the eyes.

For the body, the Gaming Monitor G27Qi sports narrow bezels on three sides, which the company claims provides a more immersive view. In terms of connectivity, the display has one DP port, one HDMI 2.0, an audio port, and a DC IN cable port. Users can also find a joystick control beside those ports, which makes it easier to navigate the display’s settings.

Lastly, the included stand lets you tilt the monitor, though only to an extent. The Gaming Monitor G27Qi also has a 75 x 75 VESA mount for those who’d like to have their displays attached to a wall. ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17 Ultra To Launch Under New “Co-Creation” Partnership Model With Leica

The Xiaomi Gaming Monitor G27Qi is now available in Malaysia for RM619, discounted from its original price of RM749. Those interested can purchase the new display via Xiaomi Malaysia’s official website.

(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2])