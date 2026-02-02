AV2, the codec that is set to replace the current AV1 standard, recently had its draft specification made public. Titled “AV2 Bitstream and Decoding Process Specification”, the draft basically points out what the standard for the new codec should be.

AV2 was initially set to release at that end of last year, but as of this publication, the codec standard is still awaiting approval from the Alliance for Open Media. In other words, there’s still some proverbial red tape to cut through before it is deemed viable.

The codec is similar to AV1: video data is split into small packets called OBUs, and OBUs are used in several tasks, including sequencing, timing, frame headers, tile data, and metadata.

The draft also indicates how the new codec will label certain capability targets. Firstly, it will differentiate between three multi-sequence configurations – 4:2:0, 4:2:2, and 4:4:4 – and will support up to six profiles, all under a “Main” toolset.

“AV2, a generation leap in open video coding and the answer to the world’s growing streaming demands, delivers significantly better compression performance than AV1. It provides enhanced support for AR/VR applications, split-screen delivery of multiple programs, improved handling of screen content, and an ability to operate over a wider visual quality range. AV2 marks a milestone on the path to an open, innovative future of media experiences.”

(Source: AV2 Draft Specs)