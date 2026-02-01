When the vivo X300 series launched, the company launched them with the Telephoto Extender Kit. This is usually paired with the PGYTECH Imaging Grip Kit. As the name suggests, it’s a third party thing by PGYTECH. And the company has made something similar for iPhones.

It’s called the RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit, which includes a 2.35x telephoto converter lens. For the current generation iPhone 17 Pro, telephoto extender attaches to the 4x 48MP camera. For the iPhone 16 Pro, it’s attached to the 5x 12MP camera instead. Per its Kickstarter page, this allows the former to have 235mm, or 10x, optical zoom, while the latter gets the equivalent of 282mm, or about 11.7x zoom.

And yes, unfortunately, the PGYTECH RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit is only made with the iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro and their Max variants in mind. You’ll also need to get its dedicated app to take full advantage of it. But you do get the sorts of bells and whistles you’d expect from a camera grip. Which is to say you get a zoom dial, a physical camera shutter key, a tripod mount, a multi-function button, as well as a microSD slot, something the ones for the vivo X300 doens’t have.

The PGYTECH RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit has already blown past its Kickstarter goal of US$10,000 (~RM39,420). At the time of writing, it currently sits at US$79,943 (~RM315,135). But if you choose to do so, you can still back it and get the full set for either the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro or their Max variants, for US$184 (~RM725), and an additional US$18 (~RM71) for shipping. Alternatively, you can get only th grip for US$72 (~RM284).

(Source: Kickstarter)