For the first time in the franchise’s history, a Chinese car has officially joined Gran Turismo 7, with Xiaomi’s SU7 Ultra added as part of the newly released free Update 1.67. The move follows a collaboration between Xiaomi and Polyphony Digital that was first announced in June 2025, with both companies aiming to recreate the SU7 Ultra as faithfully as possible in the long-running Sony PlayStation racing simulator series.

Xiaomi says the partnership was sparked by a meeting in May between founder Lei Jun and Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi. During his visit to China, Yamauchi tested the SU7 Ultra and toured Xiaomi’s EV factory in Beijing, gaining a closer look at the company’s engineering approach. He later pointed to the car’s Nürburgring Nordschleife performance as a key reason for his interest, citing it as proof of Xiaomi’s growing technical capabilities in the EV space.

To ensure the in-game version matches the real car, Xiaomi and Polyphony Digital worked closely on a high-precision digital model. Xiaomi’s vehicle dynamics performance team also travelled to Polyphony Digital’s headquarters in Fukuoka to carry out final validation drives, helping fine-tune how the car behaves in the virtual environment.

1 of 6 - +

First revealed in China in October 2024, the SU7 Ultra sits at the top of Xiaomi’s SU7 lineup and brings some extreme numbers to the table. It uses a proprietary tri-motor HyperEngine V8s setup producing a combined 1,548 PS, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 1.98 seconds and 0–200 km/h in 5.86 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 350 km/h.

The SU7 Ultra joins two race cars in the same update, namely the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and the Porsche 911 GT3 R. To mark the occasion, Polyphony Digital will also run a two-week official lap-time challenge at the historic Monza circuit, with players competing globally using the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. Xiaomi and Polyphony Digital have also previously confirmed plans to co-develop a future Vision Gran Turismo concept car, although they have yet to share any further details.

(Source: Xiaomi [official website])