The traffic department of the Royal Malaysia Police has announced road closures in conjunction with the upcoming Thaipusam celebrations. This is to facilitate the chariot procession between the Sri Maha Mariamman Dhevasthanam Temple in Jalan Tun HS Lee and the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves.

This will happen in two phases. Between 9PM of 30 January and 4PM of 31 January, these roads will be closed for the outward procession:

Jalan Tun H.S. Lee

Jalan Sultan

Jalan Pudu

Jalan Tun Perak

Jalan Leboh Ampang

Jalan Ampang

Jalan Munshi Abdullah

Jalan Dang Wangi

Jalan Raja Laut

Jalan Belia

Jalan Sri Amar

Jalan Raja Laut

Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah

Jalan Tun Razak

Jalan Kampung Batu

Jalan Kepong Lama

Bulatan Jalan Ipoh

Jalan Ipoh

Jalan Kuching

Bulatan Batu Caves

Lebuhraya Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2)

Then there’s the return procession, with these roads being closed from 3PM of 2 February and 4AM of 3 February:

Lebuhraya Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2)

Bulatan Batu Caves

Jalan Kuching

Susur ke Jalan Ipoh

Bulatan Jalan Ipoh

Jalan Kepong Lama

Jalan Kampung Batu

Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah

Jalan Tun Razak (U-Turn)

Jalan Tun Razak

Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah

Jalan Raja Laut

Jalan Sri Amar

Jalan Belia

Jalan Raja Laut

Jalan Dang Wangi

Jalan Munshi Abdullah

Jalan Ampang

Jalan Leboh Ampang

Jalan Tun Perak

Jalan Pudu

Jalan Sultan

Jalan Tun H.S. Lee

You can head over to the traffic police’s official Facebook page to see the statement for yourself. If you happen to need to be on the road during these hours, then you should plan ahead.

(Source: Polis Trafik KL / Facebook)