The traffic department of the Royal Malaysia Police has announced road closures in conjunction with the upcoming Thaipusam celebrations. This is to facilitate the chariot procession between the Sri Maha Mariamman Dhevasthanam Temple in Jalan Tun HS Lee and the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves.
This will happen in two phases. Between 9PM of 30 January and 4PM of 31 January, these roads will be closed for the outward procession:
- Jalan Tun H.S. Lee
- Jalan Sultan
- Jalan Pudu
- Jalan Tun Perak
- Jalan Leboh Ampang
- Jalan Ampang
- Jalan Munshi Abdullah
- Jalan Dang Wangi
- Jalan Raja Laut
- Jalan Belia
- Jalan Sri Amar
- Jalan Raja Laut
- Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah
- Jalan Tun Razak
- Jalan Kampung Batu
- Jalan Kepong Lama
- Bulatan Jalan Ipoh
- Jalan Ipoh
- Jalan Kuching
- Bulatan Batu Caves
- Lebuhraya Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2)
Then there’s the return procession, with these roads being closed from 3PM of 2 February and 4AM of 3 February:
- Lebuhraya Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2)
- Bulatan Batu Caves
- Jalan Kuching
- Susur ke Jalan Ipoh
- Bulatan Jalan Ipoh
- Jalan Kepong Lama
- Jalan Kampung Batu
- Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah
- Jalan Tun Razak (U-Turn)
- Jalan Tun Razak
- Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah
- Jalan Raja Laut
- Jalan Sri Amar
- Jalan Belia
- Jalan Raja Laut
- Jalan Dang Wangi
- Jalan Munshi Abdullah
- Jalan Ampang
- Jalan Leboh Ampang
- Jalan Tun Perak
- Jalan Pudu
- Jalan Sultan
- Jalan Tun H.S. Lee
You can head over to the traffic police’s official Facebook page to see the statement for yourself. If you happen to need to be on the road during these hours, then you should plan ahead.
