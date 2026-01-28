CelcomDigi has announced new internet passes for its prepaid customers. These are broadly divided into two types, one which the telco calls Hyper passes, with the other being Power passes. Of these, the former is the familiar type where you get limited mobile data at unlimited speeds. The latter does the opposite, you get unlimited data for limited speeds instead, for the most part.

With that out of the way, the new Hyper passes come in two forms. One is the Prepaid 5G Hyper 30 which, as the name suggests, costs RM30 a month. For that, CelcomDigi is giving customers 50GB of mobile data which can also be used for mobile hotspots, plus unlimited calls. Then there’s the Prepaid 5G Hyper 35, costing RM35 for 100GB of data, plus all the other benefits. Both are valid for 30 days.

The Power passes are a bit more complicated. There are a total of four here – Power 35, Power 45, Power Plus 55 and Power Plus 65, all providing unlimited data for 30 days. As before, the number in their name denotes their prices. Going in order, the CelcomDigi Prepaid 5G Power 35 caps you at 18Mbps, with further speed caps thanks to Fair Use Policy (FUP) kicking in once you’ve used 100GB of data. Beyond that point, you’re capped at 512Kbps.

There’s One Option For Unlimited Data And Speed

Next is the Prepaid 5G Power 45, which has a 48Mbps speed limit instead, with a 200GB FUP cutoff point – something that is shared with the remaining two passes. Which brings us to the Power Plus 55 pass for unlimited data at 100Mbps with Viu Premium Access bundled in. Finally, there’s the Power Plus 65, which has no speed cap, and Amazon Prime Video access.

New customers can sign up for any of these passes at CelcomDigi Stores or other authorised dealers and partners. Existing customers, on the other hand, can simply do so from the telco’s app. In the meantime, you can find out more about these passes by hitting these links.