Hybrid vehicles can already generate power for additional driving range just from its engine running. It, and purely electric vehicles, can also do the same from braking. Nissan is testing taking things a step further with the Ariya Solar Panel Concept. As the name suggests, this has the car be charged simply by driving under the sun.

Despite the fancy name, this is simply the Nissan Ariya serving as the base. Then, up to 3.8 square metres of solar panels – 480 cells – are slapped onto its bonnet, roof and rear window. The setup translates to a peak power of 700W, or up to 4kWh per day “in a city like Barcelona”. On good days, this means 23km of additional range, according to the company. Even for infamously gloomy cities like London can provide it up to 10km a day.

Per the company’s test drives, the Nissan Ariya Solar Panel Concept can add up to 50% more time between charges, for commuters travelling roughly 12,000 km a year. For those travelling half that distance annually, it can “reduce annual charge visits from 23 to eight”. Probably worth noting is that the concept was revealed in conjunction with Clean Energy Day, which was 26 January.

Not Sure About Solar Panels On The Rear Window

As a whole, solar power seems like the next logical step in tech to add to EVs. That being said, I’m not so sure about going as far as putting solar panels on the rear window. That sounds more like a safety hazard, and I’m not sure anyone would make that trade in the name of clean energy. Sure, there are transparent solar panels out there that can be used, but using them will tank the efficiency of the concept.

Either way, Nissan has not said anything about putting the idea behind this concept into production. But the company does say it reflects its “long-term ambition for a cleaner planet and its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050”. So there’s plenty of time for the company to figure it out.

(Source: NIssan [1], [2])