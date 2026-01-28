In addition to end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp is adding another layer of security called Strict Account Settings. The company claims that this added feature can allegedly protect users’ accounts from “highly sophisticated” cyberattacks. In most cases, when a user isn’t under attack, this security function blocks attachments and media from unknown senders, disables link previews, and silences calls from unknown callers.

WhatsApp is largely promoting this feature to public figures or journalists, who the company believes are the most likely targets for a cyberattack. On that note, the Meta-owned messaging app did admit that this is an “extreme protection” feature and that activating it may limit how the app works.

In addition to blocking calls and images from unknown people, the official FAQ says that Strict Account Settings will also turn on two-step verification. The feature also turns on and “locks” security notifications. Additionally, this feature will lock your profile and presence to contacts only or to a “pre-established, more selective list of people”; this includes your last seen and online status, About details, and links on your profile. It’s also advised to turn on your encrypted backups as well.

Strict Account Settings will be rolling out globally in the coming weeks. Users who want to activate or find the tool can do so by going to Settings > Privacy > Advanced.

