Apple has officially rolled out its hypertension notifications feature for Apple Watch users in Malaysia. The new tool is designed to alert users when consistent signs of chronic high blood pressure, or hypertension, are detected over time.

Hypertension notifications are available on Apple Watch Series 9 and later, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later models. Apple notes that the feature is not intended for users under 22 years old, individuals who have already been diagnosed with hypertension, or those who are pregnant.

Context On Hypertension

Hypertension remains the leading modifiable risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease, affecting an estimated 1.4 billion adults globally. The condition often goes undiagnosed due to the lack of obvious symptoms and the limitations of single blood pressure readings during clinic visits.

If a user receives a hypertension notification, Apple recommends logging blood pressure readings for seven days using a third-party blood pressure cuff. These results should then be shared with a healthcare provider during the next visit, in line with current guidelines for diagnosing and managing hypertension.

How It Works

According to the company, the Hypertension Notifications feature relies on data collected by the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor to analyse how blood vessels respond to each heartbeat. Rather than taking single-point readings, the system works passively in the background, reviewing trends over 30-day periods to look for consistent patterns that may indicate hypertension.

If such patterns are detected, the Apple Watch sends a notification to the user. Much like existing features such as Sleep Apnea detection and so on, Apple positions this as an early awareness tool, giving users insights into a condition that often goes unnoticed.

Apple says the Hypertension Notifications feature is built on extensive scientific research and validation. The underlying algorithm was developed using data from more than 100,000 study participants and focuses on photoplethysmography, or PPG, signals collected by the watch.

The algorithm analyses 60-second PPG segments gathered roughly every two hours across non-overlapping 30-day evaluation windows. Before processing, the Apple Watch uses accelerometer data to confirm the user is sitting still, which is required for accurate analysis. Apple further validated the feature’s performance in a clinical study involving over 2,000 participants.

Apple stresses that the new Hypertension Notifications feature is not a diagnostic tool and will not detect every case of hypertension. Even so, the company estimates that, given the global reach of Apple Watch, the feature could notify more than one million people worldwide with previously undiagnosed hypertension within its first year.

(Source: Apple [1] [2])