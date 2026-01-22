It’s been more than four years since we reviewed Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, and the chipmaker has confirmed the End-of-Life (EOL) process for the generation. As it is, the company has listed 10 April 2026 as the deadline for representatives to submit their remaining tray demand.

24 July 2026 is set as the last order date and after that date, any orders made will be non-returnable and non-cancelable, with the final shipment for these CPUs forecasted for 22 January 2027. By then, Intel would’ve already released the next desktop platform, LGA1954, which has been linked to Nova Lake-S.

The product Change Notifications (PCN) list basically lists Alder Lake desktop components, with one section of the list covering boxed 12th Gen Core processors, along with the corresponding chipsets, such as H670, B660, and Z690.

Alder Lake marked the year Intel was finally able to abandon and move on from its 14nm process; the lineup was built around the Intel 7 die lithography, which was a name the chipmaker gave its 10nm process. In addition, this was the generation that introduced Intel’s P-Core and E-Core die configuration to the desktop, with Golden Cove and Gracemont cores, as well as the new LGA1700 chipset.

LGA1700 was, for better or worse, also the platform where Alder Lake was the least troublesome generation for. Raptor Lake and its refreshed generation, was mired with their own crippling issues; a microcode issue was causing the chipmaker’s top-tier Core i9-13900K and 14900K CPUs to die a premature death.

Intel said that it has since dealt with the issue, having released a patch via a BIOS update in 2024, and said that matter had been resolved, but sadly, any CPU affected by the flaw was irrecoverable.

