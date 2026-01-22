The TQ Wuling Bingo EV was launched last month, famed as being among those that are locally assembled, and therefore costing under RM100,000. And yet, the company has announced that today marks the start of the local assembly of said car. This is happening at the Tan Ching Motor Group’s manufacturing facility at Segambut, though this has been known for quite awhile.

Per the announcement, the company is “adopting a phased production approach” “as part of the initial ramp-up phase”. It will still retain the “flexibility to scale up output in line with market demand and the continued growth of Malaysia’s EV segment”. The company claims this “ensures stable supply, quality consistency and operational efficiency as local assembly operations mature”.

In case you missed it, the TQ Wuling Bingo comes in Pro and Max trims, priced at RM67,800 and RM72,800 respectively. Both share a relatively blobby look, accented by their crosxs-shapped LED daytime running lights and matching LED headlamps. This look is somewhat mirrored at the back with the tail lights as well.

Both variants of the TQ Wuling Bingo pack a 50 kW electric motor in front, outputting 68 PS and 150 Nm of torque. Powering the Pro is a 31.9 kWh LFP battery, giving it a CLTC range of 333km. The Max, on the other hand, has a 37.9 kWh battery for a CLTC range of 410km. DC charging goes from 30% to 80% in about 35 minutes.

Inside, the TQ Wuling Bingo has a dual 10.25-inch screen, supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include six airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, and electronic stability control, as well as a blind-spot warning system, a low-speed pedestrian alert, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.