The much-anticipated TQ Wuling Bingo EV has officially made its debut in the Malaysian market. Locally assembled (CKD), the compact electric hatchback is offered in two variants; Bingo Pro and Bingo Max, with prices starting from RM67,800, positioning it among the most affordable electric vehicles (EVs in Malaysia), just behind the Proton eMAS 5.

In terms of design, the Bingo EV adopts a clean, contemporary look typical of modern EVs. The front features a closed-grille design, flanked by distinctive X-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and matching LED headlamps. This signature lighting theme continues at the rear, where the taillights mirror the same stylised X motif, further accentuated by a neatly integrated roof spoiler.

Enhancing its visual appeal is a two-tone exterior colour scheme, with the roof finished in black. Buyers can choose from three body colours: Milky White, Neon Blue, and Lavender Purple, lending the Bingo EV a youthful and playful character.

The dual-tone theme extends into the cabin, where the interior is finished in a Caramel Latte colour scheme paired with soft leatherette upholstery. The seats are wrapped in leatherette, while glossy ceramic-textured trims add a touch of sophistication. Even the steering wheel follows the two-tone treatment, creating a cohesive interior design.

Technology is another strong highlight. The Bingo EV comes equipped with a dual 10.25-inch display setup, consisting of a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported as standard. Additional conveniences include a rotary gear selector on the centre console, 15 dedicated storage compartments for small items, and a practical boot offering 395 litres of cargo space, expandable to 1,240 litres with the rear seats folded.

In terms of performance, both variants are powered by a front-mounted 50 kW electric motor, paired with a single-speed reduction gear and front-wheel drive. The setup produces 68 PS and 150 Nm of torque, delivering smooth and responsive urban performance.

The Bingo Pro is equipped with a 31.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, while the Bingo Max benefits from a larger 37.9 kWh battery. As a result, the Max variant offers a claimed CLTC-rated driving range of up to 410 km, whereas the Pro delivers up to 333 km on a single charge.

Charging is also relatively competitive for its segment, where using a DC fast charger, the hatchback can be charged from 30% to 80% in approximately 35 minutes. With an AC charger, a full charge is said to take around 4.5 hours. According to TQ Wuling, the hatchback is also equipped with SGMW’s proprietary MAGIC Battery system, a comprehensive battery safety technology that has undergone extensive testing to enhance protection and reliability.

On the safety front, the Bingo EV is well equipped, with six airbags offered as standard across both variants. Other key safety features include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), alongside a Blind Spot Warning system, EntrySafe system, Walk-away auto-lock/unlock, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a low-speed pedestrian alert.

As mentioned earlier, pricing for the TQ Wuling Bingo EV starts at RM67,800 for the Pro variant, while the Max is priced at RM72,800. Both variants are covered by an eight-year/120,000 km battery warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km electric motor warranty, and a five-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty.

To further sweeten the deal, early buyers will receive RM5,000 in cash rebates, along with low-interest financing packages offering monthly instalments from RM625. Customers will also enjoy a complimentary wallbox EV charger, a portable charging unit, free premium window tinting, as well as comprehensive insurance solutions tailored for EV ownership.

(Source: TQ Wuling Press Release)