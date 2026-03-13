It’s been slightly under two months since Chinese EV brand TQ Wuling announced the start of the local assembly of the Bingo EV. The company claims that today marks the “official delivery of the first batch of locally assembled Bingo EVs to Malaysian customers”. A handover ceremony has been held to commemorate this. But more important than that is what the company has announced in conjunction. And that is both variants of the CKD Bingo get Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as standard. This benefit extends also to the very first unit delivered.

Per its announcement, TQ Wuling says that the Bingo EV ADAS suite includes Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Collision Warning, Low-Speed Pedestrian Warning, Door Opening Warning, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, rain-sensing auto wipers, walk-away auto lock and unlock, and impact-sensing automatic door unlock. Some of these don’t exactly constitute driver assistance in what they do.

But notably, TQ Wuling does not include any forward sensing features in the list. This means Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking are missing, despite the company mentioning Rear Collision Warning. Similarly, while the list includes Lane Change Assist, it excludes Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning. So whether one considers the Bingo EV actually having ADAS is up to interpretation.

The rest of the car remains unchanged since our prior reports. But in case you missed it, the TQ Wuling Bingo EV comes in Pro and Max variants. The brand has tacked RM67,800 and RM72,800 price tags on them respectively. Not much to differentiate between them from the outside. There are a handful of similarities on the inside as well.

To start, both variants pack a 50 kW electric motor in front with a 68 PS and 150 Nm output. The Pro model of the TQ Wuling Bingo has a 31.9 kWh LFP battery, giving it a CLTC range of 333km. On the other hand, the Max model gets a 37.9 kWh battery, resulting in a CLTC range of 410km. Despite their capacity differences, they both share a 50W DC charging rate, going from 30% to 80% in about 35 minutes.