Following a recent announcement by Maybank of introducing a new mobile banking app, the bank has clarified that it does not plan to replace MAE. In response to our query, a Maybank spokesperson said the “new app” that President and Group CEO Datuk Seri Khairussaleh Ramli mentioned earlier this week actually refers to an upgraded version of the existing MAE app.

This clarification follows remarks made during Maybank’s recent corporate briefing on 20 January 2026, where Datuk Seri Khairussaleh said the bank was working on a new mobile banking app that could eventually replace MAE. His comments sparked speculation that Maybank might prepare a separate platform, which led customers to question whether they would need to migrate to a new application.

Berapa kali nak tukar lah — Azim 🇲🇾 (@azimmaksum) January 21, 2026

The announcement drew negative feedback from the public, as many users voiced frustration over the possibility of switching to yet another banking app. In August 2024, Maybank fully discontinued its Maybank2u mobile application and required customers to move to the newer MAE platform. With this latest clarification, users no longer need to worry about another forced migration.

According to the spokesperson, Maybank will progressively enhance MAE by adding new capabilities over time instead of launching a separate application. However, the bank did not reveal what these new features will include or how extensive the upgrades might be compared to the current MAE experience. As before, Maybank did not provide a specific timeline for when these enhancements will roll out, which suggests the bank will introduce updates gradually rather than through a single major overhaul.

With no plans to replace its existing app, customers will not need to download a new app or move their accounts elsewhere. The bank assured that MAE will continue to service as its primary consumer-facing mobile banking app, with incremental improvements planned moving forward.