When Apple launched and unveiled the iPhone Air last year, it certainly impressed the world with its thin and sleek titanium body. Like clockwork, brands have begun emulating the thin-and-light philosophy, with Honor coming out with its own take on it, in the form of the Magic8 Pro Air.

As the naming convention suggests, the phone was announced in China and is part of its current Magic8 Pro lineup. While not as thin as the iPhone Air – the phone comes in at a thickness of 5.6mm – the Magic8 Pro Air comes close at 6.1mm. For comparison, smartphones of today have an average thickness between 7.5mm and 8.8mm.

What sets the Magic8 Pro Air apart from the iPhone Air is the triple-camera main module. Specifically, it houses a 23mm 50MP main, complete with OIS, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide that also doubles as a macro shooter. At the front, the phone uses a 50MP selfie shootere.

On the outside, the Magic8 Pro Air gets a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1,216 x 2,640 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Oh, and there’s an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Despite its slim profile, the Magic8 Pro Air comes with a 5,500mAh battery, which is way bigger than the one in the iPhone Air. Additionally, it supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Internally, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, plus 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and comes with up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The Honor Magic8 Pro Air is set to be sold in China first, with sales starting from 23 January. The brand is releasing four colourways for the phone: Shadow Black, Fairy Purple, Feather White, and Light Orange. Pricing starts at 4,999 Yuan (~RM2,907) for the 12GB+256GB model, and 5,999 Yuan (~RM3,488) for the 16GB+1TB SKU.

At the time of writing, Honor did not specify global availability or pricing.

(Source: Honor, GSMA)