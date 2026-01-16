Do you use ShopeePay when you buy games off of the PlayStation Store? If you do, then this is definitely something you’ll want to know. The Sony videogames subsidiary has informed gamers that ShopeePay users will have to complete the eKYC verification process to continue using it.

This comes via TechNave, which shows the email that was sent out by PlayStation. From it, the need for eKYC verification will kick in on 22 January. From that point on, those who have not done so will not be able to make payments with ShopeePay. This naturally means you can’t buy games and DLC that way. But beyond that, the email also says that automatic renewal for subscriptions will also fail. This no doubt refers to the three tiers of PS Plus.

Reflecting this somewhat is the support page on payment methods accepted on the Malaysian PlayStation Store. While the page does mention that eKYC is required, there’s no mention of a date here just yet. At least, not at the time of writing.

Of course, this only applies if you do indeed use ShopeePay for your PlayStation Store purchases and PS Plus subscription. If you use Visa or Mastercard cards – or even gift cards – instead, then there’s no change to your payment experience. For those who are so inclined, Apple Pay is also an available option.

