Spotify has announced a price increase for its Premium subscription in several markets, raising the monthly fee from US$11.99 (~RM48.71) to US$12.99 (~RM52.77) per month in the United States, Estonia and Latvia. The streaming platform confirmed that the new pricing will take effect starting February, aligned with each subscriber’s billing date, and affected users will receive an email notification ahead of the change.

According to Spotify, the adjustment forms part of its ongoing effort to “keep delivering a great experience”. The company indicated that the additional revenue will be reinvested into improving the platform while continuing to support creators on its ecosystem.

Spotify has previously outlined that its investment priorities revolve around top-line growth and user acquisition, particularly in emerging markets. At the same time, the company continues to broaden its content offerings beyond music, with heavier emphasis on podcasts, video content, and audiobooks as part of its long-term strategy.

No Immediate Impact On Malaysia… For Now

For Malaysian users, there is no change to Spotify Premium pricing at this point. However, the platform has implemented multiple price adjustments locally in recent years. Spotify raised subscription fees across all plan types in August 2023, followed by another increase in August 2025, with revised prices taking effect in users’ subsequent billing cycles.

In August 2023, the Individual plan rose from RM14.90 to RM15.90. Two years later, Spotify implemented another hike, increasing the Individual plan to RM17.50, Family to RM27.90, Duo to RM24.50, and Student to RM9.50.

We have reached out to Spotify Malaysia for comment regarding any potential local changes but have yet to receive a response. It is also worth noting that Spotify HiFi has yet to be made available in Malaysia, and whether its eventual rollout could have an impact on pricing remains unclear.

How Spotify Compares In Malaysia

For comparison, Apple Music and YouTube Music currently charge RM16.90 for Individual plans and RM25.90 for Family plans, while JOOX offers an RM9.90 Individual plan and RM18.90 Family plan. Tidal undercuts most competitors, with prices starting at RM14.90 for Individual users and RM7.50 for students.

Based on current pricing, Spotify sits on the higher end of the spectrum in Malaysia, albeit by a relatively small margin. That said, pricing across streaming platforms remains subject to change, as competitors have also adjusted subscription fees over time.

(Source: Spotify [official website])