Mobile chip brand MediaTek closed out the year of 2025 with the introduction of a new mid-range chipset. It’s called the Dimensity 7100, and it’s a strange chip in a number of ways. Considering when it was unveiled, chances are it will make a few appearances early in this year on lower-end phones.

Starting from the top, the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 doesn’t use the more current 3nm or 2nm process. Instead, it uses an older – or more mature, depending on perspective – 6nm process. Then there’s the eight-core setup, which consists of four Cortex-A78 performance cores clocking up to 2.4 GHz. The remaining four are 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. On the graphics end of things, it’s the Mali-G610 GPU.

Stitch these together, and MediaTek says the Dimensity 7100 us 5% more efficient during app usage. Multimedia playback instead sees a 16% increase in efficiency, and if you’re streaming, you’ll also get up to 23% more modem efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7100 supports upto LPDDR5 RAM with speeds of up to 5,500 Mbps, and UFS 3.1 storage. Wireless support includes WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Then there’s imaging, which lists 200MP, HDR, multi-frame noise reduction and hardware accelerated face detection.

As mentioned earlier, this is a mid-range chip. But even for said segment, the company already has the Dimensity 7300 Pro. But it’s not quite an entry-level chip either, as the company has the Dimensity 6000 series for that. With all that in mind, expect the chip in phones that walk the line between those two segments. Or in other words, devices tagged as lower mid-range.

(Source: MediaTek)