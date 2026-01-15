TNG Digital has partnered with Ant International to launch EPOS360 and EPOS360 BlueTap in Malaysia. Tailored to support the digitalisation of local SMEs, the technologies offer AI-driven tools, plus payment and marketing capabilities.

EPOS360 launches within TNG eWallet as a mini-programme, allowing business owners to manage their operations in one place. With the app, users can leverage AI to create menus from images or descriptions. Furthermore, marketing services like Near Me remain easily accessible. Other functions include generating ads, which can be shown online and offline via BlueTap devices.

Speaking of BlueTap, it is an over-the-counter terminal. Designed to ease the checkout process, the compact device is the first in the nation to offer tap-to-pay with TNG eWallet. It also supports multiple payment methods, including other major digital wallets and DuitNow QR. In the future, card payments will be available as an option.

Moreover, the terminal comes with a built-in soundbox. It provides a clear audio confirmation for payments, ensuring that businesses are notified of successful transactions. This serves to reduce instances of missed payments, particularly during busy hours.

As BlueTap is part of the EPOS360 platform, it is integrated with the TNG eWallet ecosystem. This means that merchants will have access to not only the point-of-sale features, but also transaction features and other tools to assist growth.

The EPOS360 BlueTap has a retail price of RM299, but for a limited time, users can get it for a slightly cheaper RM199. Those interested in purchasing the device can head over to the official website.