Volvo recently issued a global recall for all of its EX30 Electric Vehicle (EV) over a potential fire risk with its battery. In Malaysia, the recall includes specific units of Single and Twin Motor models, manufactured between 2024 and 2025.

In a statement to Paultan.org, Volvo discovered a defect in the cells of the 69kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery of the EX30. The defect will, in rare cases, allow the battery to overheat when charged to a high level, and in a worst case scenario, this could lead to a battery fire breaking out.

Volvo is also making it exceptionally clear that the number of incidents with the battery catching fire have been exceptionally small, with only 0.02% of the affected units having combusted, and that there are no reports of personal injuries.

Volvo Malaysia says that it will issue a recall for affected EX30 models soon, presumably with the batch numbers affected. Meanwhile, if you’re an owner of said EV, Volvo advises that you avoid charging the car’s battery beyond the 70% mark. On that note, you can set a charge limit under the vehicle’s charging setting, which is accessible via the onboard infotainment display.

(Source: Paultan.org)