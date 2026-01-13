Samsung has announced “Jalan-Jalan Malaysia”, a virtual walkathon challenge available through the Samsung Health app. Designed to motivate users to stay active, the challenge lets participants “travel” across Malaysia by clocking steps, with prizes on offer at the finish line.

Running from 10 January to 9 February 2026, the challenge invites users to join via the “Together” section in Samsung Health and complete the required step count anytime during the contest period. There is no minimum daily step requirement, as long as all steps are logged within the app before the challenge ends.

Participants who complete the walkathon will stand a chance to win a Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Finishers will also receive a RM200 Samsung E-Store voucher, which Samsung says can be used on selected Galaxy Watches or the Galaxy Ring.

How To Join The Challenge

Download and install the Samsung Health app on your mobile device.



Open the app and head to the “Together” page.



Tap “Join” when you see the “Jalan-Jalan Malaysia” challenge card.



Complete the required step count at any time between 10 January and 9 February 2026, with no minimum daily step requirement.



Ensure all steps are properly recorded in the Samsung Health app.



After finishing the challenge, answer a simple question to qualify for the prize draw and rewards.

According to Samsung’s T&C, the contest is open to Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above. Winners will be announced after 9 February 2026 or on another date determined by Samsung, which also reserves the right to shorten, extend or cancel the contest period at its discretion.

To recap, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chipset that’s paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (expandable via microSD). Additionally, the tablet features a 13 MP rear camera and 12 MP front-facing camera, an 8,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging support, and has IP68 water and dust resistance.

The WiFi model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is priced at RM2,199, while the 5G variant is at RM2,699. There’s also the larger FE+ model, which is going for RM2,799 for the WiFi version and RM3,299 for 5G.

(Source: Samsung Malaysia press release)