By now, you are probably well-aware of the global memory shortage, which has caused RAM and SSD prices to skyrocket. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any sign that the situation will improve anytime soon. What’s more, it looks like PSUs and CPU coolers are getting swept up in the storm as well.

Guangzhou Xinhongzheng Electronic Technology has apparently issued a notice informing its customers that it will be adjusting the prices of certain PC components. To be more specific, the Chinese electronics manufacturer estimated a 6% to 10% increase for PSUs. Meanwhile, heatsink prices could rise by 6% to 8%, which may affect the cost of CPU coolers.

The company explained that key materials like copper, silver, and tin have become increasingly pricey over the past few months, resulting in a significant raise in production costs. It goes without saying that these materials are crucial in electronics, so their high demand is hardly surprising. But it’s pretty clear that the ongoing AI boom has been turning up the heat.

The notice also mentioned that upstream suppliers have stopped receiving orders at the old pricing as of 6 January, and that orders placed after this date will use the updated costs. Aside from that, the company is cancelling its promotional pricing policies starting next month. More than 90% of its products will also see a price increase.

While this notice specifically applies to the manufacturer’s partners, it may be a sign of what’s to come. That said, though, it’s wise to take this information with a grain of salt, as the veracity of this information is uncertain.

(Source: Videocardz)