The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for a hot minute, and all this time it never got any colour variants. Until now that is, as the Nintendo of America account on X has revealed a new colourway pair. These are Light Purple and Light Green, and they are set to launch alongside Mario Tennis Forever.

It’s unclear in what way the game ties in with these two colours. But either way, these replace the Light Blue and Light Red of the default Joy-Con 2 pair. Which isn’t saying much since these are visible only on the inner rails and the base of the thumb sticks. Sure, they will be more noticeable while they are not connected to the main body of the handheld console hybrid. Otherwise, you’d struggle to see the difference.

And if you were to get these new Joy-Con 2 colours, it wouldn’t change the default inner rail colour of the Nintendo Switch 2 itself. So on one hand, you could use them detached and showcase the colour mismatch, or keep them attached and not be able to see what you’ve paid for, unless your thumb sticks have already started drifting.

Which now brings us to the price of these new Joy-Con 2 colourways. There are priced at US$99.99 (~RM407), the same as the standard Light Blue and Light Red ones. Locally though, judging from the prices of the default colours it will likely translate to about RM498. These will launch alongside the Mario Tennis Forever, which itself launches on 12 February.

