Gigabyte showed off its new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity graphics card at CES 2026. What makes this card different from its other GPUs is the new cooler design that breaks away from the current norm of boxy, large, and heavy.

The new cooler shroud, officially called the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system, shows off a more compact look, featuring a more rounded look on both ends. If the rounded design for its fans looks familiar, it’s likely because ASUS did so with its own Matrix RTX 5090 GPU that launched last year.

Another reason why the design of the RTX 5090 Infinity looks familiar is that Gigabyte is taking inspiration from the design of NVIDIA’s RTX 5090 Founders Edition cards. On paper, the card uses a new separated PCB layout, allowing the brand to install its own version of the double flowthrough cooling solution, where both fans blow air directly through the card and up into the heatsinks, with the hot hair generated by it exhausted via the desktop PC’s fans.

As per the official product page, the RTX 5090 Infinity’s WINDFORCE HYPERBURST uses a patented hawk fan design, while the heatsinks sitting on top of the GPU core are made of superconducting metal. Other creature comforts includes a die-casted metal backplate and of course, RGB built into the rims of the fans.

We’ve reviewed several RTX 5090s over the last year, and yet Gigabyte’s announcement for the RTX 5090 Infinity doesn’t include the performance clocks, including the boost clock. Again, it’s still an RTX 5090 at its core, with 31,760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7, and it’s a PCIe 5.0 card.

