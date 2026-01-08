AirAsia has announced once again that it’s offering fixed-fare flights to Sabah and Sarawak for the upcoming Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Bookings for both festive seasons are open now, though only for flights on certain dates for each. These prices are also for one-way flights, departing from Kuala Lumpur.

For those celebrating the Chinese New Year in East Malaysia, you can book your flights between now and 24 February, for flights between 13 and 14 February as well. Flights to Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu are priced at RM328. On the other hand, flights to Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Sandakan cost RM398.

Those heading to East Malaysia for the Hari Raya celebrations can book your flights between now and 26 March instead. Applicable flights are between 18 and 26 March, with the same prices and destinations as above. For the duration of this festive season streak, over 31,000 seats will be offered as the mentioned fixed rates.

Of course, as before, not all seats offered during these windows will have the aforementioned prices. Applicable flights look to mostly be limited to those later in the evening or indeed late-night. On the flip side, unlike before, no flights from Johor have been included as part of the fixed-fare flight promo.

(Source: AirAsia)