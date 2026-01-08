The PS5 has had a pretty wild range of additional colours for not only the DualSense controller, but also the console covers. PlayStation is adding more to the list with the Hyperpop Collection. With this, you get three more two-tone neon-coloured controllers and covers.

These new colour options are Techno Red, Remix Green and Rhythm Blue. And they all start off with glossy black at the tippity top, transitioning to their primary colour quite soon after. For the DualSense controllers, PlayStation has made it so that the face buttons share the same primary colour as well. Ditto the D-pad and the PS button.

Despite the early announcement, none of these will be immediately available. In fact, it would be quite the wait before you could buy any of them. For whatever reason, PlayStation has set the launch date of the Hyperpop Collection on 12 March, well over two months away.

For the DualSense, you’re paying the usual pretty paint tax for the special colour, which means it will cost RM419. For the console covers, these will cost RM369 a set, but PlayStation says these will be available in limited quantities. Though if I would hazard a guess, it’s because PS5 gamers don’t tend to buy the console covers as much as they do controllers. There’s also the fact that the DualSense controller plays quite nicely on a PC.

(Source: PlayStation)