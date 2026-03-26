HP kicked off its Imagine 2026 a couple of days ago and out of all the announcements, one that stands out is the launch of the Z8 Fury workstation desktop PC.

Specs-wise, the Z8 Fury is a high-end workstation built around Intel’s Xeon 600 platform, supporting up to an 86-core Granite Rapids Xeon 6 CPU. Additionally, the desktop can be configured with up to 2TB of DDR5-6400 ECC RAM and up to 104TB of storage. But the icing on this cake is its ability to support up to four NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU. As a quick primer, each GPU ships out with 96GB GDDR7 graphics memory, meaning that in its top-spec configuration, you’re looking at a total of 384GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

That makes the Z8 Fury ideal for AI training, AI inferencing, a system for heavy VFX, or even large engineering datasets. Ports-wise, the system comes with the usual accoutrement of I/Os at the one, including two USB-C 20Gbps SuperSpeed ports, two USB-A 5Gbps ports, and an SD Card reader. Oh, as you can imagine, the Z8 Fury also comes with a 1700W PSU, and has a starting weight of 22.2kg.

At the time of writing, HP hasn’t provided an official price tag for the Z8 Fury, but it did announce that it will be available via its official webpage in April this year.

(Source: HP)