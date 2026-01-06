Qualcomm has officially announced its newest additions to its range of laptop processors at CES 2026, the Snapdragon X2 Plus. While not as powerful as the X2 Elite launched last year, the new chips promise improvements compared to their predecessor.

The X2 Plus comprises two SKUs, which are the X2P-64-100 and the X2P-42-100. The processors feature the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which delivers up to 35% faster CPU single-core performance while using 43% less power compared to the previous generation.

Starting with the first of the two models, it houses ten Oryon CPU cores with a total cache of 34MB. Six of these cores are Prime Cores clocked at 4.0GHz, while the remaining four are Performance Cores running at up to 3.4GHz. On the other hand, the X2P-42-100 is a lower-end variant with six cores and a total cache of 22MB. All of these cores are Prime Cores clocked at 4.0GHz.

Both SKUs come with the Adreno X2-45 GPU, albeit clocked at different speeds. For the X2P-64-100, the GPU is clocked at 1.7GHz. Meanwhile, the GPU runs at 0.9GHz for the X2P-42-100.

Naturally, AI also gets a boost, thanks to the upgraded Hexagon NPU that delivers 80 TOPS of AI performance. Beyond that, the chips support LPDDR5x memory, with speeds of up to 9523MT/s. Connectivity features include WiFi 7, 5G, as well as Bluetooth 5.4.

According to Qualcomm, we can expect laptops with the Snapdragon X2 Plus to appear on the market within the first half of the year.

(Source: Qualcomm press release)