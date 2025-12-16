Qualcomm has unveiled two new additions to its suite of mobile chips. Even though both SoCs are designed for entry-level and mid-range devices, they each offer different functionalities. While the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 focuses on delivering AI capabilities, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 prioritises power efficiency.

Starting with the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2, the chip is built on a 6nm node. It comprises a Kryo CPU clocked at up to 2.9GHz, boasting a 51% increase in performance compared to its predecessor. Meanwhile, the 20% improved Adreno GPU promises smooth and crisp graphics, supporting FHD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to the chipmaker, the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 can support up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, as well as UFS 2.2 storage. As for the USB port, it can handle up to USB 3.1 speeds. The Quick Charge 3 technology can supposedly charge devices to 80% in 35 minutes.

As the name suggests, connectivity is limited to 4G LTE. Aside from that, the processor supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. In terms of AI features, the platform enables voice assistants, as well as far-field microphone detection and echo cancellation for clearer calls. On the imaging end, you get support for cameras up to 108MP, with a maximum video resolution of 1080p at 60fps.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 comes with 5G capabilities. Built on a 4nm process, its Kryo CPU packs two performance cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz, plus six efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. The Adreno GPU supports FHD+ 120Hz displays.

Additionally, the chip supports both LPDDR4X and the faster LPDDR5 RAM, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. Beyond that, it supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 and comes with Quick Charge 4+ technology, which apparently can charge devives to 50% in just 15 minutes. Aside from 5G, the platform features WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Like the other newly launched processor, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 can handle 108MP cameras. It can also record 1080p videos at 60fps.

(Source: Qualcomm press release)