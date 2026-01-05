Clicks is a company known for its mobile accessories, particularly keyboard cases for phones. Recently, though, the brand has decided to dip its toes into smartphones. Called the Clicks Communicator, the device features a design reminiscent of the BlackBerry of the old days, with a built-in physical keypad.

The handset is, as the company puts it, “designed for doing, not doomscrolling”. With a focus on messaging features, the touch-sensitive keyboard comes with a dedicated key for launching custom shortcuts. Beyond that, the spacebar features a fingerprint sensor that takes the user straight to the message hub upon unlocking the phone.

In addition to this, the device comes with a side button that lets the user start a voice recording or transcribe meetings, among other things. This key also includes a customisable LED, which lights up in different colours depending on which person or app is attempting to get the user’s attention. In situations where the user wishes to focus on other tasks, a physical kill switch allows them to “go dark”, so to speak.

As for the phone’s other specifications, it sports a 4.03-inch AMOLED display. Internally, it packs an unspecified 4nm MediaTek chipset, paired with a 4,000mAh battery. Aside from wired charging, the phone supports Qi2 wireless charging. Moreover, it comes with 256GB of storage and runs Android 16. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi 6.

Other highlights include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, as well as an interchangeable back cover in multiple colour options. On the imaging end, the device sports a 50MP rear camera with OIS, plus a 24MP front shooter.

The Clicks Communicator will be available later in the year for US$499 (~RM2,028), but early birds can reserve the phone and get it for US$399 (~RM1,621). That said, however, it doesn’t seem like the phone will ship to Malaysia.

(Source: Clicks [official website])