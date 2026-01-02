It goes without saying that social media is rife with misinformation and disinformation, with false claims readily spreading online. One such claim circulating on these platforms asserted that all government clinics have stopped accepting walk-in patients. Instead, patients will supposedly have to rely on the MySejahtera app to book appointments in advance. Now, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has decided to set the record straight.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, MOH asserted that such claims are false and that government clinics are still accepting walk-in patients. The statement went on to say that while consultations are primarily through appointments, clinics will accommodate walk-in patients. This is especially true for emergency cases, the elderly, as well as those with limited access to technology.

Moreover, those directly visiting clinics without a prior appointment will still be served accordingly, but must first undergo the assessment process. Naturally, clinics will prioritise those with appointments based on the scheduled time slots.

The statement also acknowledged that access to technology differs from one person to another. As such, government clinics will continue to provide walk-in services to ensure fair and equitable access to healthcare for all individuals regardless of their status.

(Source: MOH via Facebook)