Outside of its smartphones, Samsung is also known for creating some interesting yet robust speaker lineups. The most interesting and most obvious one that comes to mind is the Music Frame that debuted back in CES 2024. The reason why we bring this up is because the company has just unveiled a brand-new speaker lineup ahead of its CES 2026 debut, called the Music Studio 5 and 7, as well as additional soundbar options.

Starting with the Music Studio 5, Samsung designed it as a smaller, “gallery-inspired” speaker meant to complement interior spaces. As for performance, the audio equipment features a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide for balanced sound, while its AI Dynamic Bass Control deepens low frequencies without distortion, or so the company claims. The device also offers a variety of ways to connect and control, including Wi-Fi casting, voice control, Bluetooth via Samsung Seamless Codec, and streaming services.

1 of 3 - +

For a more powerful option, the Music Studio 7 offers 3.1.1-channel spatial audio with top, left, right, and front-firing speakers for an immersive 3D experience. It features Samsung Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology for customisable sound and the same AI Dynamic Bass Control as the Music Studio 5.

Samsung also says the speaker plays Hi-Resolution Audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and lets users use it alone or pair it with other Samsung speakers and TVs. Design-wise, it forgoes the cone-esque design in favour of a more traditional box design.

Samsung's 2026 soundbar lineup is here HW-Q990H

11.1.4 channels with Dolby Atmos HW-QS90H

all-in-one with built-in subwoofer. Q-Symphony now supports up to 5 devices connected to your TV Full details coming at CES 2026#Samsung #CES2026 pic.twitter.com/jxKOSHOlYU — Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) December 28, 2025

Moving on, we have the HW-Q990H, Samsung’s flagship soundbar. According to the press release, this audio equipment offers “its most immersive soundbar experience yet”, debuting Sound Elevation technology that lifts dialogue to the centre of the screen for more natural-sounding audio. The speaker also introduces another new feature called Auto Volume, which ensures consistent volume levels across channels and content for a more balanced listening experience.

As for the internals, the HW-Q990H features an 11.1.4-channel system that combines a 7.0.2 main bar, 4.0.2 rear speakers, and a dual 8-inch driver compact active subwoofer, all designed to deliver “powerful and space-efficient bass”. It also received some additional AI tuning to “further broaden the sound field”

If that seems excessive, there is the tamer and more affordable HW-QS90H model. Touted as the “All-in-One Soundbar”, this device features a Convertible Fit design, allowing for both wall-mount and tabletop placements. It also includes a built-in gyro sensor that automatically adjusts channel distribution based on orientation.

Under the hood, the HW-QS90H soundbar features a 7.1.2-channel system with 13 drivers, including nine wide-range speakers. It also includes a built-in Quad Bass Woofer system for enhanced bass. Unfortunately, Samsung did not provide any official images for either the HW-Q990H or the HW-QS90H soundbars just yet.

Samsung has not shared any information about availability or pricing, likely reserving those details for its official showcase at CES 2026. Fortunately, that is only a few days away, from 6 to 9 January, to be exact. So we won’t have to wait long to learn everything about the product.

It’s worth noting that these audio devices aren’t the only things the tech giant plans to showcase at CES. It has been confirmed that we will also get a glimpse at the company’s LPDDR6 RAM.

(Source: Samsung press release)