The Ministry of Finance is reminding people that claiming the BUDI95 subsidised petrol quota of others is a crime. Posted over the weekend on X, the ministry also reminds those facing issues with their MyKad – or outright lost it – should report it to the national Registration Department (JPN) instead.

This comes following a report of an arrest by FMT, describing such an incident. Per the report, a man was arrested for allegedly claiming the BUDI95 petrol subsidy using another person’s MyKad he found. This came to light when the MyKad owner discovered the subsidised petrol had been claimed despite never utilising it. For context, it’s possible to check the amount of subsidised fuel you’ve utilised or otherwise. This is done using apps by petrol brands like Setel, as well as the TNG eWallet.

Awas!

Orang ramai diingatkan bahawa menebus penggunaan BUDI95 menggunakan MyKad milik orang lain adalah satu kesalahan. Sekiranya anda menghadapi masalah MyKad atau kehilangan MyKad, sila laporkan segera kepada Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara (JPN).#MalaysiaMADANI#BUDI95 pic.twitter.com/y937DW0Wg1 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) December 28, 2025

The report also cites JPN director-general Badrul Hisham Alias as saying the case is being investigated under the National Registration Regulations 1990 for possessing and using another person’s identity card for illegal purposes. Prosecution will follow once the investigation is complete.

Of course, finding a stranger’s MyKad and abusing it is obviously wrong. But it’s probably less clear cut for family members suing each other’s Mykad with their consent. Either way, if that was your plan, it’s probably a good time to reconsider.

(Source: MOF/ X, FMT)