ASUS seems to have accidentally leaked details of one of its upcoming gaming monitors, the ROG Swift PG32UCDM3, ahead of its rumoured launch at CES 2026. For a brief moment, the brand put up a webpage on its site, allegedly showing off the monitor.

The site has since been taken down, but not before other outlets managed to glean some information about it – The PG332UCDM3 is a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED display running at 240Hz, which is supposedly further complemented by a BlackShield coating that ASUS claims offers up to 40% deeper blacks than previous generation monitors.

Technically speaking, the panel would be in its third generation, with the PG32UCDMP being second generation. We reviewed that monitor earlier this year, so you can check that out as a baseline of what this lineup is about.

Other alleged details include a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a Delta-E average of two or under. Beyond that, the monitor gets the usual fare that a premium monitor gets. That includes a Dolby Vision support, HDR10, and DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. Ports-wise, there’s supposedly 90W USB-C PD, DIsplayPort 2.1a UHBR20, HDMI 2.1, and some sort of integrated hub.

The only thing missing from the alleged list is pricing. Given that its predecessor still retails upwards of RM8,000, expect the PG32UCDM3 to be more or less in the same ballpark when it lands.

(Source Tom’s Hardware)