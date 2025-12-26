Someone was very blessed this Christmas. A Redditor claims that they had ordered two 2TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs through Amazon. Instead of just receiving their SSDs, Amazon send two boxes full of 2TB 9100 Pro SSDs.

Now, it’s hard to verify if Redditor 1trollzor1’s story is the real deal but as this is Reddit, it’s best to take it at face value. In any case, they claim to have received approximately US$6,000 (~RM24,200) worth of Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs.

And if you’re wondering about the performance of said SSD, we recently reviewed the 8TB model and found it to be every bit as speedy as its parent company advertised it to be. Granted, the capacity’s asking price of RM4,269 is the price of an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti or about two high performance DDR5 memory kits.

Specs-wise, you’re getting PCIe Gen5 sequential read and write speeds of 14.8GB/s and 13.4GB/s (depending on capacity), respectively, while underneath the hood the 9100 Pro uses a new 5nm Presto controller, plus Samsung’s 236-layer 3D TLC V-NAND.

This isn’t a one-off incident with Amazon and while it sounds incredulous, it is nevertheless a story that warms the cockles of the heart of DIY PC builders. This is a literal definition of someone getting more than they bargained for, and in a good way, and even more so in a market where the price of memory chips are skyrocketing, due to the AI craze.

For 1trollzor, it is possible that they could sell the access SSDs to others and make a bit of a side profits.

