ITMAX System Berhad has filed an announcement with Bursa Malaysia confirming that it has accepted a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to provide operations and maintenance services for a Smart Traffic Light system in the capital. The contract spans three years with a total value of RM42 million.

Details on the site possession date and project completion timeline are expected to be finalised at a later stage. In its Bursa filings, ITMAX said work will only begin after it has met the LOA’s conditions, including providing a RM700,000 performance bond and submitting the required insurance documents with proof of payment.

ITMAX is a homegrown technology company that specialises in Smart City solutions, offering the deployment and installation of networked systems for public spaces. Its portfolio includes AI-powered video surveillance, smart lighting and traffic management systems. Notably, the company was appointed to deploy its in-house developed smart traffic controller system across Kuala Lumpur in 2023.

In a statement, Managing Director and CEO William Tan Wei Lun said the contract reflects DBKL’s confidence in the company and its technology. He explained that the system integrates CCTV infrastructure with AI-driven analytics to enable real-time traffic monitoring, adaptive signal control and data-driven decision-making, ultimately improving traffic flow and road safety. “We remain committed to working closely with DBKL to support Kuala Lumpur’s journey towards a smarter, more connected and more efficient urban mobility ecosystem,” stated Tan.

(Source: Bursa Malaysia, The Edge)