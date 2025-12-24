Japanese entertainment giant Toho Co Ltd is set to open the first-ever Godzilla Store in Southeast Asia next year, with Malaysia confirmed as its location. More specifically, it will be located at Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur.

Godzilla Store Malaysia’s upcoming arrival is part of a collaboration between Toho Entertainment Asia and its Malaysian partner, M&M Creations Holdings. The store is scheduled to launch on 9 January 2026 and will be located at L2-46 on Level 2 of LaLaport Bukit Bintang.

According to Toho, the store will feature an immersive environment with themed walls, neon lighting, and dedicated photo spots. It will also offer a range of officially licensed merchandise, including figures, apparel, and exclusive Godzilla Store Malaysia items.

Most exciting of all, the store’s entrance will feature a two-metre-tall statue of the iconic kaiju, sculpted by Toho partner Igloo Studios. The studio also worked on the 70 Years of Godzilla: A New Roar in Southeast Asia video that was released earlier in May.

