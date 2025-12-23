WeChat Pay Malaysia may have ceased operations locally back in 2024, but this ultimately only affects its e-wallet service. The rest of the platform remains operational, including Weixin Pay, which allows Malaysians to make payments while in China. More recently, local bank CIMB has partnered with that specific component of the platform for what is called the Weixin Mini Program.

What this entails though doesn’t much affect the average Malaysian customers. Instead, the program is meant to benefit Malaysian merchants instead. What it is, specifically is to enhance local merchants’ visibility to inbound Chinese tourists, plus enabling seamless cross-border payments between them.

Or more specifically, this allows “local merchants to offer a smooth and trusted payment experience for Chinese consumers”. This way, CIMB says that merchants in Malaysia can showcase what they offer digitally to Chinese travellers before they land on our shores, as well as facilitate in-store transactions via DuitNow QR.

Participating merchants will get a dedicated merchant page within the Weixin Pay ecosystem on 1 January 2026. This will allow them to showcase their products and services, and doing so will allow them to benefit from high visibility within the ecosystem, location-based discovery, promotional campaigns, and insights into incremental traffic and purchase intent. All this data will be driven by pre-trip and in-destination search trends on the platform.