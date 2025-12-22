For gamers in Malaysia, the only way to access the NVIDIA GeForce Now is via Yes 5G. You don’t have to be a subscriber to its plans to gain access, but customers understandably get it at lower prices. Either way, one option was to pay for an annual plan. But this looks to have been quietly removed at some point.

Looking at Yes’ Cloud Gaming site, the annual plan is gone for users of the telco as well as non-customers. These provided a two-month saving over just paying for the monthly subscription for 12 months. It’s unclear when exactly the annual plan was removed though. The site is infrequently snapshotted in the Internet Archive, and the most recent one on 10 July still shows the annual subscription.

Launched back in 2023, Yes offered the GeForce Now subscription in yearly and monthly plans. In July of last year, the telco announced that 1- and 3-day passes were added. Then in November, the service got upgraded with 5.1 surround sound and 1440p streaming, in line with what NVIDIA is providing directly elsewhere.

Incidentally, around the same time, NVIDIA announced that it would start imposing a 100-hour playtime cap every month. Going over that would require the purchase of a15-hour extension pass. Newer customers that signed up this year are immediately affected, while older customers kept their unlimited playtime until 2026.

At the time, Yes said that local subscribers won’t be affected by the 100-hour play limit. But the new year is just around the corner. We’ve reached out to the telco to find out if we’re finally getting hit by the playtime cap, as well as the removal of the annual subscription, and will let you know when we get a response.

For these international customers subscribing to the service directly from NVIDIA, available monthly plans are split into Performance and Ultimate tiers. The former is similar to what we have in Malaysia via Yes, for US$9.99 (~RM40.74) a month and an additional US$2.99 (~RM12.19) for a 15-hour pass. As for the latter, this gets all the bells and whistles like 4K game streaming, cloud G-Sync, NVIDIA Reflex and the latest DLSS version. For all of this, the plan costs US$19.99 (~RM81.52), with the 15-hour pass being US$5.99 (~RM24.43).

In light of these changes affecting all international subscribers, a Redditor has compiled a chart going over what the service will cost. The breakdown includes estimated playtime in a day as well as a month. Based on that, the chart also includes estimates of what it would cost over the course of one, give and 10 years of being subscribed. That figure can then be compared with the price of getting a gaming PC or a PS5 Pro. There’s also the Steam Machine being mentioned, but that’s ultimately based on speculation.

(Source: Yes, Internet Archive, Reddit)