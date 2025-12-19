The AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D is widely speculated to be making its debut in January 2026, a rumour that has persisted since a dataminer found the CPU being listed on the chipmaker’s French-based driver webpage. Now, the alleged pricing of AMD’s next 3D V-Cache processor has been leaked by some PC retailers in Europe.

Over in Switzerland, the 9850X3D was being listed – without an image for obvious reasons – at 473.555 CHF (~RM2,429). In the US of Texas, online retailer SHI was also listing the CPU ahead of its launch, at an SRP of US$553.09 (~RM2,256). For people that will undoubtedly purchase the CPU in Switzerland, they’ll be paying around 20% more than the 9800X3D, which currently retails for RM2,299.

There is little doubt in the PC community that the 9850X3D is going to be more expensive than the 9800X3D – The only question was by how much. Now, going by the leaked images, the alleged price tag that are attached to the new processor seems in line with AMD’s pricing strategy.

As a quick primer, the 9850X3D is expected to mimic most of the performance specs of the 9800X3D, save for a faster 5.6GHz boost clock. In other words, it’s should still be an 8-core, 16-thread CPU, have a 104MB L3 Cache, and a 120W TDP. that, and it is running on a dual 3D V-Cache model.

It is likely that AMD will be announcing the Ryzen 7 9850X3D during CES 2026. After all, the annual Las Vegas exhibition is just weeks away at this point.

(Source: momomo_us via X, Videocardz)