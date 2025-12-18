The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has approved inDrive to continue operating in Malaysia after the e-hailing company completed its mandatory three-month licensing review. According to the e-hailing service, the decision follows improvements to its internal processes, document management, and engagement with regulators to meet local compliance requirements.

inDrive Malaysia driver operations manager Azlan Anwar said the approval reflects regulators’ confidence in the platform’s corrective measures. He added that the decision allows the company to continue supporting thousands of drivers who depend on the service as a source of income, while maintaining one of the lowest commission structures in the e-hailing industry.

Moving forward, inDrive said it plans to strengthen its operations in Malaysia through improved driver onboarding, enhanced document re-verification processes, internal audits, and expanded driver-support initiatives. The company also highlighted programmes such as the inDrive Academy and accessibility-focused efforts as part of its longer-term commitment to inclusive mobility and safer ride experiences.

To recap, APAD previously issued a Notice of Cancellation earlier this year for inDrive’s Intermediation Business Licences (LPP) due to non-compliance, citing failures to ensure drivers held valid E-Hailing Vehicle Permits (EVP). After implementing corrective actions, the company was placed under regulatory watch starting 24 July, before ultimately receiving approval to continue operations.

On a related note, rival e-hailing provider Maxim announced earlier this month that it had also obtained final approval from APAD. Similarly, it has been granted to legally operate in Malaysia.

(Source: inDrive press release)