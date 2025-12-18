Outside of X, Elon Musk is known for being the CEO of two companies: SpaceX and Tesla. For the longest time, these two entities have remained separate, but that might soon change thanks to a recently filed patent.

The patent is titled “Vehicle Roof Assembly with Radio Frequency Transparent Material”. The image describes a unique, multi-layered roof, made with various materials, that allows satellite signals to pass through. Ironically enough, The patent was first spotted by X user Chansoo Byeon (@Chansoo).

Tesla has recently filed a US patent application on integrating RF transparent materials into the roof structure. "facilitating clear communication with external devices and satellites" Tesla fleet is getting @Starlink connectivity integration soon. LFG @Tesla @elonmusk… pic.twitter.com/bLa8YtPLd1 — Chansoo Byeon (@Chansoo) December 9, 2025

Furthermore, the patent mentions a roof that allows for the incorporation of an “antenna directly into the roof structure, facilitating clear communication with external devices and satellites.” Although it doesn’t explicitly mention Starlink satellites, given that both Tesla and SpaceX share the same CEO, the implications could not be more pronounced.

“By employing polymer blends, some examples enable RF transmission from all the modules to satellites and other communication devices, both inside and outside the vehicle,” Tesla stated in the patent filing. If implemented, this would allow Tesla automobiles to switch between 5G cellular and Starlink’s satellite network, or so Electrek claims. Autoblog believes that the satellite integration would allow Tesla vehicles, including the Model 3 and Model Y, to maintain satellite connectivity, even in remote locations.

Regardless, like with many patents before this, there’s no guarantee that this Starlink integration will see the light of day. If Tesla owners like to stay connected, they have to settle for the company’s Standard and Premium Connectivity subscriptions or Apple CarPlay.

(Source: Electrek, Autoblog, Mashable SEA)