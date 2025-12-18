Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV) has partnered with Samsung Malaysia to roll out the Galaxy Watch8 Health Screening Package, a promotion that ties smartwatch health tracking with a comprehensive medical screening programme. The package is positioned as a preventive health offering, pairing data from the Samsung smartwatch with clinical assessments and professional medical reviews.

Priced at RM1,600, the Galaxy Watch8 Health Screening Package covers a wide range of tests and consultations. These include the following:

An overview assessment with physical examination, blood pressure checks, resting ECG, body composition analysis, and vision testing.

Blood investigations such as lipid profile, fasting blood sugar, HbA1C, thyroid function tests, vitamin D levels, and other standard panels.

Imaging and diagnostic tests, including a chest X-ray, abdominal and pelvic ultrasound, pulmonary function test, and a stress test.

A sleep quality questionnaire, followed by a medical officer review and dietitian consultation.

According to SMCV and Samsung Malaysia, the assessments are designed to complement the Galaxy Watch8’s health features, including blood pressure and ECG monitoring, irregular heart rate alerts, vascular load tracking, bedtime guidance, and carotenoid measurement. The idea is to allow users to validate and better understand their wearable health data through structured medical screening and professional interpretation.

As part of a limited-time campaign running from 17 December 2025 to 28 February 2026, early bird purchasers will receive a complimentary Galaxy Watch8 Health Screening Package and a Samsung Galaxy Watch8. The promotion also includes purchase-with-purchase discounts available to both SMCV patients and Samsung customers, with specific terms and conditions applying. Those interested can purchase the Galaxy Watch8 Health Screening Package through SMCV’s e-commerce platform.

This is not the first collaboration between Sunway Medical Centre Velocity and Samsung Malaysia. The two previously introduced a similar tie-in with the Galaxy Watch7 last year, and later rolled out a separate promotion tied to the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Ring wearable in April.

Just to refresh, Samsung prices the Galaxy Watch8 from RM1,299 and offers it in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Wi-Fi and LTE options. It runs on Wear OS with One UI Watch, uses the Exynos W1000 chipset, and features a bright Super AMOLED display. On the health side, it includes ECG and blood pressure monitoring alongside newer Samsung Health features such as vascular load tracking, bedtime guidance, and antioxidant index measurement, all housed in a 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H-rated design.

(Source: Samsung / Sunway Medical Centre Velocity press release)