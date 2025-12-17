After months of speculation and teasing, Perodua has officially unveiled its latest SUV, arriving just weeks after industry debate surrounding the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the QV-E. Contrary to earlier reports, the new model is not called Nexis, but Traz.

The Perodua Traz is offered in two variants; Traz X and Traz H, both sharing the same overall design language, which closely resembles that of the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Up front, the Traz features a bold, redesigned grille highlighted by distinctive L-shaped motifs. This is paired with sharp, aggressive LED headlights that support Follow-Me-Home and Leave-Home functions. LED daytime running lights come standard across the range, while the range-topping Traz H further benefits from front fog lamps.

The sporty lighting theme continues at the rear, where sleek LED tail lamps are complemented by a rear spoiler, reinforcing the SUV’s dynamic and athletic stance. Exclusive to the Traz H is a powered tailgate with a kick sensor, adding a layer of convenience. Both variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, completing the exterior package.

Inside, the five-seater SUV is equipped with a 9-inch infotainment display supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster. The Traz X comes with a standard steering wheel and fabric seats with semi-graphic upholstery.

The Perodua Traz comes with dimensions of 4310mm in length, 1770mm in width, 1665mm in height and a wheelbase of 2525mm. This makes the SUV bigger than the Ativa but slighty smaller than the Aruz.

Stepping up to the Traz H brings a leather-wrapped steering wheel, fabric seats with full graphic detailing, automatic air conditioning, and a six-speaker audio system to enhance in-cabin comfort and entertainment. As for cargo, the SUV provides 471 liters of boot space.

Under the bonnet, both variants are powered by a 1.5-litre 2NR-VE four-cylinder DOHC engine with EFI, delivering 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque. Power is channelled to the wheels via a D-CVT transmission. The Perodua Traz is also equipped with a 42-litre fuel tank and boasts a claimed fuel consumption figure of 21.3 km per litre.

Safety is a strong focus across the range, with both variants featuring six airbags and Perodua Smart Drive Assist. This comprehensive suite includes Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), as well as front corner and rear parking sensors, among other driver assistance features. The range-topping H variant further enhances safety and convenience with the addition of a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor and an integrated digital video recorder. Both variants also come standard with Hill Hold Assist and a Child Restraint System.

Pricing starts at RM76,100 for the X variant, while the H variant is priced at RM82,000. Buyers can choose from a selection of exterior colours, including Cranberry Red, Electric Blue with Black Roof, Glittering Silver, Ivory White, and Granite Grey.