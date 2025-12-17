Malaysian telcos must be prepared to transform their organisational structures and business models to address new challenges brought about by rapid global technological advancements, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. Speaking at the MCMC 2025 Scholarship Awards ceremony yesterday, he pointed to emerging technologies such as quantum communications, quantum encryption and satellite communications as key areas the industry should focus on.

Fahmi said these technologies are expected to reshape the telecommunications landscape within the next five to ten years, making early adaptation essential. As a result, he stressed that telcos must move beyond traditional operating models and evolve into technology-driven organisations in line with global industry developments.

“With these new modes of communication, challenges will arise not only in terms of security, but also economics,” he said. “One of the biggest challenges will be how telcos find a way to transform.”

He cited Telekom Malaysia (TM) as an example, noting that the company has gradually evolved from a conventional fixed-line service provider into a technology-focused organisation. Fahmi also encouraged young professionals who aspire to enter the communications sector to prioritise skills in emerging fields such as quantum communications and satellite technology to remain competitive in the future.

Quantum What Now?

Quantum communication is a new way of sending information that relies on the laws of physics, not just complex mathematics. Unlike traditional systems that could one day be broken by powerful computers, quantum communication sends data using tiny particles of light called photons, making it far more secure.

These photons behave in unique ways. If someone tries to intercept or observe them, their state changes immediately, which alerts the sender and receiver that the connection has been compromised. This makes eavesdropping impossible without being detected.

Meanwhile, quantum encryption (aka quantum cryptography) uses this same concept specifically to protect digital messages. The most common method is Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), where two parties share a secret encryption key using photons.

Because quantum information cannot be perfectly copied, hackers cannot steal these keys. Any attempt to intercept them destroys the key, which is then discarded and replaced with a new one. This creates a level of security designed to remain safe even as future computers become more powerful.

Several telcos globally are already adopting quantum technologies. China Telecom has rolled out commercial quantum-secure services, including encrypted mobile calls. Singtel became Southeast Asia’s first to launch a commercial hybrid quantum-safe network, while South Korean operators like SK Telecom and KT are investing heavily in quantum security for 5G and enterprise use. In Europe, companies like BT and Orange are also building quantum-secure networks.

Closer to home, Maxis has also stepped into this space by introducing the country’s first Quantum Safe Networking solution earlier this year. According to the telco, the aim is to fortify government agencies and businesses.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

For consumers, quantum communication mainly means stronger, more future-proof digital security. As cyberattacks become more advanced, this technology makes it far harder for hackers to steal personal data such as banking details, medical records, and private communications, because any attempt to intercept the information is immediately detectable.

You may also see the benefits through everyday devices and services, even without realising it. Some smartphones already use quantum-based components to generate more secure passwords, while future 5G and 6G networks are expected to be more reliable and resistant to large-scale attacks.

Over time, this could translate into safer online banking, more secure payments, and better protection for connected services such as smart cities and autonomous transport. In short, quantum communication promises a more secure digital experience as consumers rely increasingly on online and connected technologies.

