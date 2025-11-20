The upcoming TQ Wuling Bingo is now open for booking, just days after the fully electric (EV) hatchback received its updated specifications. As per the automaker’s official website, both the Pro and Max variants can be reserved with a booking fee of RM50.

Customers can also choose their preferred colour during the booking process. The Pro variant is available in Neon Blue, Milky White, and Lavender Purple, while the Max variant adds an extra shade of Lavender Purple to its options. All colours across both models come paired with a black roof. Other notable design features include LED headlights, X-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and distinctive rear taillights.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with leather upholstery and a dual 10.25-inch display setup that integrates both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. The interior also offers 15 storage compartments and a luggage capacity of up to 790 litres.

Performance-wise, the Bingo EV Pro is powered by a 31.9kWh battery, delivering a driving range of 333 km. The Max variant, on the other hand, features a 37.9kWh battery that extends the range to 410 km. Both models utilise a single reduction gear, and when paired with a 50kW DC fast charger, the battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in just 35 minutes.

In terms of safety, both variants come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). They also feature a rear parking brake with Auto-Hold. As previously reported, the TQ Wuling Bingo is expected to be launched by the end of this year. It will be locally assembled (CKD) and is anticipated to be priced at below RM100,000.

