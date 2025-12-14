The national automaker has continued to tease its upcoming Nexis, which is set to make its debut in just three days, according to its latest social media post shared today (14 December 2025). This follows an earlier teaser released last Friday (12 December 2025).

Both teasers feature a shadowed image of the Nexis, shown in a black silhouette that closely resembles the Nexis, a B-segment crossover based on the Toyota Yaris Cross that has already debuted in Indonesia and Thailand, as previously reported. While the overall proportions appear familiar, the Perodua version seems to incorporate several distinct design changes.

Compared to the Yaris Cross, the national brand’s crossover adopts a different front-end treatment. An earlier teaser revealed a redesigned grille featuring L-shaped patterns, replacing the U-shaped motif found on the Toyota.

According to Paultan.org, brightening the teaser image further reveals unique front bumper corner inserts, which are more intricate than the triangular elements seen on the Yaris Cross. The latest teaser also provides a glimpse of the rear, which appears largely similar to that of the Toyota Yaris Cross.

At present, Perodua has yet to release any official details regarding the Nexis’ interior and performance. However, as the model is increasingly believed to be based on the Toyota Yaris Cross, it is expected to share similar mechanical underpinnings. This would likely include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Dual VVT-i 2NR-VE engine producing 78 kW and 138 Nm of torque, paired with a Dual-Mode CVT (D-CVT).

For context, the Indonesian-market Toyota Yaris Cross uses the same engine, albeit with a higher output of 106 PS and 138 Nm, while the Thai-market version is offered solely as a hybrid, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor.

For now, these remain expectations rather than confirmations. More concrete information on the Perodua Nexis is anticipated in three days, in line with the automaker’s latest teaser

(Source: Perodua Facebook [1], [2], Paultan.org)