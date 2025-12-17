Two years ago, the video hosting platform YouTube released Playables to Premium users. The idea is similar to Netflix Games, in that it’s adding an interactive component to a primarily passive entertainment outlet. But it looks like the Google subsidiary is taking things a step further. Via the YouTube Gaming account on X, the platform says it’s letting possible creators make games for it. And this will be done using “a prototype web app built using Gemini 3″.

This is what YouTube calls the Playables Builder, or the closed beta test for it. The idea is to allow potential creators to “create games with short text, video or image prompts”. Being a closed beta, you’ll have to sign up for it if you’re interested. You also have to be in the US, Canada, Great Britain or Australia to begin with. Though from the post and the site, it looks like there are already a few YouTube Creators on board. At the time of writing, there are six playable games that you can sample.

YouTube is launching a closed Beta test for Playables Builder, a prototype web app built using Gemini 3 where users create games with short text, video or image prompts. we’ve partnered with YouTube Creators like @sambucha, @AyChristene, @goharsguide and @Mogswamp to start making… pic.twitter.com/1Gx0v4oZFA — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) December 16, 2025

Steam Greenlight 2 Electric Boogaloo?

Those who have had their knees deep in videogame news in the past decade may remember Steam Greenlight. For the unfamiliar, it was Valve’s initiative to help indie devs publish on Steam, While there were some gems that emerged from the program like Stardew Valley, the vast majority were nothing more than attempts at cash grabs. And YouTube allowing creators to make games using a Gemini 3-based web app comes pretty close to a deja vu.

On the flip side, if you’ve seen the wilder AI-generated videogame discourse on social media, you’ll know that such claims are often accompanied with wild “gameplay footage”, and not in a good way. In comparison, this looks to be a lot better. Rather than fake gameplay clips, YouTube has at least put up samples of the simple games that it claims are made using the Gemini 3-powered web app. Heavy emphasis on the word “simple”, because there’s no chance any games made this way will be featured in, say, The Game Awards 2026.

